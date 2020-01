Blanco satén y esmoquin negro: así escenificaron su esperado reencuentro Jennifer Aniston y Brad Pitt ante las cámaras

View this post on Instagram

Our beautiful muse Carolyn Bessette would have turned 54 today 🤍🤍 She is forever in our hearts and always celebrated through our brand (January 7th 1966 – July 16th 1999). ⠀ Pictured here, on her wedding day with her love John F Kennedy Jnr (wearing @narciso_rodriguez)⠀ ⠀ #shedreamedofluxury #bessettebride ⠀ #carolynbessette #thekennedys #ninetiesnostalgia #carolynbessettekennedy #newyorkroyalty #narciscorodrigues #weloveyou #celebratinglife Image: @carolynjeannebessette