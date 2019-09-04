El País

El legendario fotógrafo de moda Peter Lindbergh, ‘creador’ de las tops de los 90, ha muerto a los 74 años

Considerado uno de los mejores del mundo en su especialidad, su último gran trabajo fue el número de septiembre de Vogue UK coordinado por Meghan Markle.

El legendario fotógrafo de moda Peter Lindbergh, 'creador' de las tops de los 90, ha muerto a los 74 años

Peter Lindbergh posando junto a una de sus imágenes más míticas de las supermodelos de los 90. Foto: Getty

Junto a una imagen del fotógrafo alemán que ilustra un estudio vacío, esta mañana la cuenta de Instagram de Peter Lindbergh (Polonia, 1944) anunciaba la noticia de su fallecimiento. A Lindbergh se le considera un mago del movimiento en la fotografía. Se le recuerda por ser el descubridor de las top models de los noventa, tras retratarlas a todas juntas en la portada del Vogue británico de 1990. “Tienes que intentar visualizar cómo será la década que viene, me dijo la directora, Liz Tilberis, y creí que nadie podría hacer aquello con una sola modelo”, contaba Lindbergh en The Guardian. Enamorado de la pintura de Van Gogh y escaparatista de profesión, no descubrió la fotografía hasta los treinta años. Pero su éxito fue fulgurante.

Entró a trabajar en la revista Stern junto a Helmut Newton o Guy Bourdin, pero pronto se desmarcó de ellos creando su propio discurso visual, más cerca de la fotografía documentalista que de las imágenes cargadas de artificio que imperaban en la moda de los años setenta y ochenta. Él fue el responsable de que la frescura, las caras lavadas y las poses naturales estuvieran por fin representadas. Casi siempre prefería el blanco y negro porque, según contaba en una entrevista, “cuando un rostro está cerca de la perfección, retratar en color le resta mérito”.

Al contrario que la mayoría de sus colegas de profesión Linbergh nunca retocaba. Ni siquiera el mítico calendario Pirelli. Firmó tres, en 1996, en 2002 y en 2017. En este último, decidió darle un giro a la histórica imagen sexualizada del almanaque y reunió a doce mujeres de todas las edades para retratarlas sin artificios y luciendo camisetas blancas, como hiciera en aquella mítica portada.

Lindbergh ha trabajado casi hasta el día de su fallecimiento. Suyas son las fotografías del número de septiembre del Vogue Británico, editado por Meghan Markle, y que gira en torno a los perfiles de distintas mujeres que están cambiando el mundo. A Lindbergh le sobreviven su mujer Petra y sus cuatro hijos.

7 Era-Defining Peter Lindbergh British Vogue Covers (written by @benknightevans) – JANUARY 1990 One of the most iconic covers in British Vogue's 103-year history, the magazine's first issue of the 1990s set the tone for the decade. Coming after the big hair and overt glamour of the Eighties, its undone influence extended beyond fashion into popular culture when George Michael took Naomi, Linda, Tatjana, Christy and Cindy from their Giorgio di Sant'Angelo tops and Levi's jeans from SoHo in Manhattan to various states of undress in his legendary Freedom! '90 music video. The circle was made complete as three of the quintet of quintessential supermodels sauntered down Gianni Versace's autumn/winter 1991 catwalk lip synching to Freedom! '90, committing every contributor firmly to fashion folklore.

