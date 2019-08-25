El vestido amarillo de Melania y otros aciertos de su maleta para G7

Melania Trump ha acompañado a su marido Donald Trump en su viaje a Francia para asistir a las reuniones del G7. Escoltada por fuertes medidas de seguridad, la primera dama de EEUU ha llamado la atención por sus elecciones estilísticas. Como publica The Daily Mail, ni los soldados han podido evitar mirarla cuando bajaba del avión. Analizamos los tres looks diferentes que ha lucido en su viaje a Europa.
Guiños a Francia, la anfitriona
Para viajar a Biarritz, ciudad que ha alojado la cumbre del G20, Melania combinó una chaqueta clásica de tweed de la maison francesa Chanel con unos vaqueros blancos de J Brand. Para rematar el look, Melania lució un bolso también de Chanel, el mítico 2.55 en blanco. Una pieza que supera los 5.000 euros.
View this post on Instagram
Fashion Notes by @jxhnbinder @wearebreitbart : Melania Trump Honors Coco Chanel for G7 Trip to France 🇫🇷 First Lady Melania Trump paid homage to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel — the fashion icon who founded her eponymous French fashion house in 1910 — as she departed the White House late Friday night alongside President Donald Trump for the G7 Summit in France. The G7 Summit this year is being held in Biarritz, France, a resort town on the Atlantic coast with a rich history to the Chanel fashion house. In 1915, Coco Chanel opened her first atelier in Biarritz after falling in love with the region’s stylish aesthetic. Of course, the rest is history and Chanel, today, is the most coveted luxury fashion brand in the world. It’s longtime creative director, the beloved Karl Lagerfeld, died in February. In an homage to Coco Chanel and the founding of her couture house in Biarritz, Mrs. Trump strutted out of the White House in a black and white tweed jacket by Chanel, as well as white J Brand skinny jeans. Mrs. Trump clutched a classic white lambskin Chanel handbag which features a silver-tone metal strap that trickled over the top of the bag. While the white version of this bag is currently unavailable, other colors and leathers are for sale for about $5,000 to $5,600. On her feet, Mrs. Trump wears a pair of Ballala leather pointed toe ballet flats by Christian Louboutin. The flats retail for about $575. Bon voyage! #melaniatrump #donaldtrump #cocochanel #chanel #louboutin #flats #hervepierre #nicolebrylskincare #flotus #firstlady #france
Para la llegada, firma americana
Calvin Klein fue la marca elegida para hacer su primera aparición pública en el G7. Un vestido de 650 euros de color amarillo, nada discreto con el que claramente quería la atención. Inspirado en la tendencia tye dye, lo combinó con unos stilettos de color fucsia de Christian Louboutin, una de sus marcas preferidas de calzado.
Para la cena oficial, un saludo a italia
Para cenar con Emmanuel Macron y su mujer, Brigitte, Melania se decantó por un look mucho más sencillo y sobrio. Un vestido beige de firma italina Gucci, con unos plieges frontales y un cinturón de cadenas estilo griego. Como no podía ser de otra manera, volvió a elegir zapatos de Christian Louboutin, esta vez en plateado.