El biquini de una libra que ha sembrado la polémica en el Reino Unido

Last week, a major UK fashion brand launched a bikini that costs just £1 ( which is approx. €1.12 or $1.26 USD). When clothes cost less than the price of a coffee, it encourages us to buy more things than we actually need, without stopping to consider whether we’ll value these garments in the long-term. In fact, an MIT study estimated that some 150 billion items of clothing are produced every year. This volume of production has doubled in just the past 15 years. As a society, we buy more clothing than ever before. Meanwhile, a 2018 report from Onepoll found that 83% of UK consumers are buying clothes they never wear. Plus, in the UK we send around 350,000 tonnes of clothing (£140 million worth) to landfill every year, according to WRAP. While we acknowledge that price is not always an accurate measure of working conditions and wages for workers in the supply chain, £1 sends a dangerous message about the value we place on clothing, the rate at which we consume it and the disregard for the wellbeing and livelihoods of the people who work so hard to make our clothes. #LovedClothesLast #WhoMadeMyClothes #FashionRevolution