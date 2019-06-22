El País

El biquini de una libra que ha sembrado la polémica en el Reino Unido

El lanzamiento de un biquini de Missguide por el precio irrisorio de una libra ha revolucionado las redes sociales. La falta de sostenibilidad y ética en la moda 'low cost' vuelve a ser polémica.

TOP
biquini reino unido

Este es el polémico biquini de una libra. Foto: Instagram

¿Cómo puede costar un biquini tan sólo una libra? Traducido a euros, sería 1,20 . Es lo que mucha gente se pregunta en las redes sociales ante la sorprendente oferta de un traje de baño negro de la marca británica Missguide. A pesar de la polémica moral que ha levantado, el biquini ya está agotado.

Los internautas están indignados. Son conscientes de que una prenda de vestir no puede fabricarse éticamente por ese precio. Y lo han hecho saber en Twitter e Instagram. No sólo hablan los consumidores, que piden a gritos que no se compre ese biquini, sino también varias ONG que defienden los derechos de los trabajadores del sector textil y otras organizaciones que no aprueban la moda de usar y tirar. Todas ellas han mostrado su opinión de forma contundente.

View this post on Instagram

Last week, a major UK fashion brand launched a bikini that costs just £1 ( which is approx. €1.12 or $1.26 USD). When clothes cost less than the price of a coffee, it encourages us to buy more things than we actually need, without stopping to consider whether we’ll value these garments in the long-term. In fact, an MIT study estimated that some 150 billion items of clothing are produced every year. This volume of production has doubled in just the past 15 years. As a society, we buy more clothing than ever before. Meanwhile, a 2018 report from Onepoll found that 83% of UK consumers are buying clothes they never wear. Plus, in the UK we send around 350,000 tonnes of clothing (£140 million worth) to landfill every year, according to WRAP. While we acknowledge that price is not always an accurate measure of working conditions and wages for workers in the supply chain, £1 sends a dangerous message about the value we place on clothing, the rate at which we consume it and the disregard for the wellbeing and livelihoods of the people who work so hard to make our clothes. #LovedClothesLast #WhoMadeMyClothes #FashionRevolution

A post shared by Fashion Revolution (@fash_rev) on

“Cuando la ropa cuesta menos que un café, anima a comprar más cosas de las que necesitamos, sin pararnos a considerar si valoraremos estas prendas a la larga”, manifiestan desde la plataforma Fashion Revolution. “El precio de una libra manda un mensaje peligroso sobre el valor que le damos a la ropa, la velocidad a la que la consumimos y el desprecio por el bienestar y la vida de las personas que trabajan tan duro para hacer nuestra ropa”, añaden desde la organización.

Otros usuarios recuerdan cómo la compra de prendas tan baratas repercute en los trabajadores del sector textil y en el medio ambiente, algo que terminamos pagando a la larga todo el mundo. Y muchos otros piden explicaciones a la marca británica sobre quién y cómo se hizo esa prenda de baño. Por ahora Missguided no ha respondido a las críticas.

0 Comentarios
Mostrar más

Para poder comentar debes estar registrado y haber iniciado sesión

¿Eres nuevo?

REGÍSTRATE

  • También en Flipboard

    App S Moda

    También en Flipboard

  • Este mes en

    S Moda

    Nuevo número

    Revista S Moda
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar
Cerrar

NEWSLETTER

Las mejores historias de actualidad, moda, belleza y feminismo en tu email cada semana.

Apúntate aquí
No me interesa