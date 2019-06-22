El biquini de una libra que ha sembrado la polémica en el Reino Unido

¿Cómo puede costar un biquini tan sólo una libra? Traducido a euros, sería 1,20 €. Es lo que mucha gente se pregunta en las redes sociales ante la sorprendente oferta de un traje de baño negro de la marca británica Missguide. A pesar de la polémica moral que ha levantado, el biquini ya está agotado.
IT'S BACK 🍾 @brown.ellie in the 🔥 £1 bikini set everyone will notice 💘(but your bank account won’t) Shop the 'one pound bikini' in sizes 4 -24 on site but be quick babe, there's limited stock https://t.co/iIksv9iCAM ⏰ #babesofmissguided pic.twitter.com/hz6u7Emtvs
— Missguided (@Missguided) June 13, 2019
Los internautas están indignados. Son conscientes de que una prenda de vestir no puede fabricarse éticamente por ese precio. Y lo han hecho saber en Twitter e Instagram. No sólo hablan los consumidores, que piden a gritos que no se compre ese biquini, sino también varias ONG que defienden los derechos de los trabajadores del sector textil y otras organizaciones que no aprueban la moda de usar y tirar. Todas ellas han mostrado su opinión de forma contundente.
Last week, a major UK fashion brand launched a bikini that costs just £1 ( which is approx. €1.12 or $1.26 USD). When clothes cost less than the price of a coffee, it encourages us to buy more things than we actually need, without stopping to consider whether we’ll value these garments in the long-term. In fact, an MIT study estimated that some 150 billion items of clothing are produced every year. This volume of production has doubled in just the past 15 years. As a society, we buy more clothing than ever before. Meanwhile, a 2018 report from Onepoll found that 83% of UK consumers are buying clothes they never wear. Plus, in the UK we send around 350,000 tonnes of clothing (£140 million worth) to landfill every year, according to WRAP. While we acknowledge that price is not always an accurate measure of working conditions and wages for workers in the supply chain, £1 sends a dangerous message about the value we place on clothing, the rate at which we consume it and the disregard for the wellbeing and livelihoods of the people who work so hard to make our clothes. #LovedClothesLast #WhoMadeMyClothes #FashionRevolution
“Cuando la ropa cuesta menos que un café, anima a comprar más cosas de las que necesitamos, sin pararnos a considerar si valoraremos estas prendas a la larga”, manifiestan desde la plataforma Fashion Revolution. “El precio de una libra manda un mensaje peligroso sobre el valor que le damos a la ropa, la velocidad a la que la consumimos y el desprecio por el bienestar y la vida de las personas que trabajan tan duro para hacer nuestra ropa”, añaden desde la organización.
Omg PLEASE DO NOT buy the Missguided £1 bikini. I give zero shits about the fact that the brand can’t be making any profit on it, but I do give a shit that by selling it for £1, that’s the value they’re slapping on that item. That item made by garment workers. Their labourers.
— Amyleigh ☕️ (@AmyleighCraigg) June 15, 2019
Otros usuarios recuerdan cómo la compra de prendas tan baratas repercute en los trabajadores del sector textil y en el medio ambiente, algo que terminamos pagando a la larga todo el mundo. Y muchos otros piden explicaciones a la marca británica sobre quién y cómo se hizo esa prenda de baño. Por ahora Missguided no ha respondido a las críticas.
You might be paying £1 for a missguided bikini with free delivery but the implication of your purchasing will have consequences for garment workers + the environment. Everyone ends up paying for it along the line.
— fleur (@infleurtile) June 14, 2019
@Missguided absolutely crying with laughter at your media statement about your £1 bikini. Empowering women? What do you do to empower the women in your supply chain!? Also lol at the fact you didn’t mention the other glaring issue of mass consumption and killing the planet.
— Rawnie Cally (@rawniecally) June 19, 2019