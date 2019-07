La camiseta que confirma el fenómeno: la selección femenina estadounidense bate récord de ventas en Nike

View this post on Instagram

Harper’s Bazaar Brasil June issue is OUT! And so are we! “The Goal of Ash and Ali” @Bazaarbr Fashion Editor @filipableck Photographer @Alexcayleystudio Videographer @Lilyandlilac Styling @__jorgemorales__ Hair @Charlesmchair Makeup @Makeupmark Production @Cheymha @elitenyc @alikrieger