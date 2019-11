View this post on Instagram

Today in front of the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court for #firedrillfriday we raised our voices and got arrested for Climate Crisis and specifically the protection of water. 1. There will be many impacts of climate change, but among the most important are impacts on water resources. 2. The key impacts will be changes in rain and snow, rising temperatures (and hence rising demand for water, especially to grow food), and extreme weather events like floods and droughts. We are already seeing impacts! 3. Given enormous water problems already (failure to meet basic needs for billions of people, industrial contamination, destroying wildlife, disappearing groundwater, conflicts over water…), climate change is a massive added threat. 4. There are smart things we can do. Every small action builds to the bigger change we need. Raise YOUR voice and demand that the Supreme Court does not let the current administration to continue its rollbacks on the Clean Water Act. Demand that congress passes The Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability (WATER) Act of 2019 is a comprehensive solution that creates a WATER Trust Fund dedicating $35 billion for water infrastructure improvements across the United States. Clean water like clean air is our birthright as beings on this planet. 💙Thank you to @janefonda for being a fearless leader, the @firedrillfriday team for all of their hard work and all of the activists and folks around the world who are fighting for our future.