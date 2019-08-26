Amazon VS. Zara: así consiguen los gigantes del textil que compres un supuesto vestido viral

Es prácticamente clavado al fenómeno que hemos vivido con el vestido de lunares de Zara este verano o el abrigo de pelo de Lidl del pasado invierno, pero en versión estadounidense. El #AmazonNightGown comienza su conquista viral por EEUU. Lo reseñan en distintas webs femeninas y de moda, invade feeds de Instagram y The New York Post fotografía a varias compradoras con un modelo que, aseguran, “ha tomado” las calles de Manhattan. Tiene todas las papeletas para conseguirlo: es barato (cuesta menos de 30 dólares), se puede enmarcar en la tendencia recatada de los vestidos de Batsheva a lo Casa de la Pradera y funciona porque su léxico se adapta a la cultura del meme (tiene su propio hashtag) y controla las formas de nueva propagación de las tendencias.
La bloguera Grace Atwood (119.000 seguidores) fue el germen de la tendencia. Se inventó el hashtag, ‘tageó’ a Amazon Fashion y el resto es una historia que se repite cíclicamente en las redes. Las webs de moda insertan el producto con links afiliados al gigante empresarial y multitud de usuarias, influenciadas por la empresaria de lifestyle, suben sus selfies con el modelo y mencionan a todos los implicados (Atwood ha creado una carpeta de Stories en su Instagram que alimenta según recibe menciones de decenas de mujeres con la prenda).
This is my summer vacation. A pile of books. The dress (#amazonnightgown) I have literally been living in all summer. The outdoor furniture that I obsessed over until it finally arrived. Did I mention the pile of books? Thanks to these books, I’ve journeyed to Valerie Jarrett’s upbringing in Iran, to a murder investigation in Long Island, and to a charming shop that I desperately wish was real. I’ve visited the 30s, the 60s, and present day worlds that are wholly new to me. And I’ve done it from the comfort of my own patio. There’s been a ton of change this summer – a new baby, a rambunctious 4 year old that needs more of my time and attention, an equally demanding business. It’s also marked my saying goodbye to old dreams, welcoming new ones with open arms, and so. much. change. In short – it’s been pure chaos. I needed a vacation. And I took one, every day. Vacations don’t need to be a far flung adventure or exploring a new city. It doesn’t need to be a weekend on the beach (though that would be nice), or by any body of water. I took a vacation every day – with a good book. And my patio (which was the best design investment we made this year). Next summer will involve some large body of water, however. And a margarita. And definitely a pile of books. But if you’re like me and homebound for the rest of the summer, there’s only one thing to do: #getoutsideandread. And if you need some new books – or 50 of them – head over to www.prh.com/sweeps NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US Residents, 18+. Ends 9/30/19. See Official Rules at bit.ly/2NJxk0c. 📸: @mollysmithphoto #ad #readwithhitha
La periodista australiana Eliza Barr, no obstante, ha señalado desde un hilo de Twitter que el vestido en sí es una inspiración en versión moda rápida (producida por la marca R. Vivimos) de los modelos de una firma australiana, Spell. No es la primera vez que una prenda de una de las firmas que utilizan como base de operaciones se viraliza en EEUU. Este invierno pasó con un abrigo de la marca china Orolay (que costaba unos 130 dólares) Una prenda que también se convirtió en todo un fenómeno en redes bajo el hashtag #Amazoncoat.
Ya no solo las revistas ejercen de prescriptoras y de medio de transmisión de una tendencia: el proceso para que ciertas prendas sean las más demandadas ha dejado de ser unidireccional para enmarcarse en un escenario de consumo mucho más rápido y acelerado. Las prendas virales son uno de los múltiples frentes con los que firmas y conglomerados ahora trabajan para promocionarse. El discurso del azul cerúleo que tanto sirvió para ejemplificar cómo se ponían de moda ciertas prendas ha evolucionado gracias a la expansión de plataformas de promoción en redes sociales, la estandarización del sistema de la moda rápida (ofrecer a compradores nuevas tendencias cada semana) y con nuevos agentes para conseguir que algo se ponga de moda. Ahora mismo, los usuarios se pueden convertir, voluntariamente, en anuncios de una marca, utilizando hashtags y menciones para englobarse dentro de una comunidad con la que se identifican, como todas esas usuarias que se han tageado para entrar en la red del vestido boho de Amazon.
🤣When your dancers are so in sync they all wear the same coat to class. (Side note: why is it still so cold? Isn't it supposed to be Spring?) #affalumni #amazoncoat #instadance #dance #madisonnj #studio #justdance #morristownnj #chathamnj #danceschool #practice #njdance #njdanceschool #dancelife #dancer #dance4life #danceclass #dancerlife #dancelove #dancestudio #dancelover #downstagemediapod #annefattalsfootnotes #affootnotes #jazz #tap #musicaltheater #musicaltheatre #30years #30yearanniversary
Yep, I finally caved and bought the Amazon coat and I have to say I’m glad I did. Here’s why: 1. It has multiple pockets allowing you to stash lots of teeny tiny toys, a wallet, lipgloss, phone, car keys, snacks and whatever else you might need to have on you when you travel with kids. 2. It fits true to size. I bought a small and thought I would look and feel gigantic in it but there is something actually chic about the oversized fit. 3. It’s WARM! On days like today I don’t really care what I look like as long as I’m warm! 4. It’s $139.99 and comes in multiple colors! 5. It has a hood – always a plus in my book for so many reasons. . You can easily shop this coat by downloading the LIKEtoKNOW.it APP, follow me “TheChicSeries” and click on any of my images and the product links will appear! . . . . . . http://liketk.it/2zTee #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKunder100 #LTKunder50 #LTKshoecrush #LTKsalealert #LTKitbag #LTKbeauty #LTKfamily #LTKhome #LTKstyletip #amazonfinds #amazoncoat #orolaycoat #amazon #amazonfashion #winterboots #sorelboots #ifounditonamazon #theamazoncoat #orolayjacket #amazonjacket #sorelstyle #winterboots #snowstyle #snowboots #amazonleggings #fauxleatherleggings
Welp, finally get what all the hype is about with this famous Amazon coat. . Sharing the details in my stories tonight. . If you are a teacher, college kid, mom of a college kid, mom of any kid, or simply a human that lives in a place that has a “winter”: this needs to be something you should consider. . Has real cost-per-wear potential. . Why did I not pull the trigger on it back in November 🙈. . Wearing a size small. Comes in 4 colors. Link in profile. . . . . . . . . . . . . #growingupgill #linkinprofile #winterootd #wintercoat #amazoncoat #amazonfind #momblogger #midwestmama #midwestblogger #momiform