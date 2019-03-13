El País

La reacción de los famosos ante el polémico documental de Michael Jackson

En ‘Leaving Neverland’, producido por HBO, dos hombres aseguran haber sufrido abusos sexuales por parte del cantante cuando eran niños. Las redes sociales no han tardado en arder.

Michael Jackson

Numerosos rostros conocidos se han pronunciado sobre la acusación que rodea al cantante. Foto: Getty

El rapero T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.) compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una entrevista de 1999 a Michael Jackson realizada por el periodista y presentador televisivo Piers Morgan –siempre polémico por sus declaraciones misóginas y clasistas–, con la intención de defender su legado y argumentando que el documental de HBO es un ataque contra la cultura negra. T.I. se pregunta si no habría que empezar a sacar a la luz otros supuestos casos de pedofilia, como los que implicarían al cantante Elvis Presley o el creador del imperio Playboy, Hugh Hefner.

El propio Piers Morgan, acorde a su repetido historial de no creer a las víctimas de abusos, se preguntó en Twitter por qué la mayoría de los periodistas aceptaban como cierto lo que cuenta el documental, sin cuestionarlo siquiera, y que las víctimas habían cambiado su historia varias veces y pidiendo millones de dólares.

Dan Reed, el director del documental quiso defenderse de las acusaciones subiendo una foto del periodista con los hermanos de Michael Jackson, lo que los haters del documental y defensores del cantante aprovecharon sin compasión.

El coreógrafo Darrin D. Henson asegura en su Instagram que Wade Robson, uno de los hombres que acusan al cantante en el documental, miente, que le conoce porque le consiguió trabajo en una gira y en un vídeo con Britney Spears. Dijo, aludiendo a una lectura moralista que nada tiene que ver con el hecho de haber sido una presunta víctima de abusos en la infancia, que Wade fabricaba drogas, que le vio besando a su propia hermana y que suele apuñalar por la espalda a los grandes. “Sabía que este tipo no tenía moral”.

View this post on Instagram

My 2 cents on #waderobson what I’m saying is truth @oprah you wanting to get the truth in #MichaelJackson I understand as a journalist and a reporter the responsibility to try to get both sides.. so I’m not upset at oprah what I am very incredibly disappointed with is the fact that this guy (wade) after being told he could not choreograph the Vegas show by the Jackson estate decided to go and create produce and create this garbage and now the world is watching #Facts As a world renowned choreographer Myself I was privy to tours , dancers , convos. And much more .. This guy did heavy drugs . I took wade on the Britney tour . He was acting up with her .. I put him in the #youdrivemecrazy video .. This well produced lie has stirred up questions that should have no space in heads ,there are things this man has done and clearly is still doing that has and shows a very low moral compass he has done things with other stars which I will not name and gotten involved in their personal lives did underhanded things behind their back‘s ..other notable names that trusted him ..huge mega stars this guy has gone behind their back‘s and has done things that were disloyal and underhanded and again as you see in this video I saw him on a dance floor tongue kissing his sister shantel what kind of behavior is that .. I was disgusted. And appalled and knew this guy had no morality . #facts #truth #morality #garbage #producedjunk #lies #oprah #choreographer #darrinhenson #byebyebye btw for the nay sayers I don’t need anything from anyone .. these are facts there is so much you guys don’t know living ,working ,and being in other parts of the world and country 💯This is my only IG account !!!! Others are fake 👎🏾

A post shared by Darrin D Henson🦅 (@iamdarrindhenson) on

El humorista Dana Gould fue demoledor en Twitter: “Es difícil creer que un esqueleto que brilla en la oscuridad y que vestía como Napoleón y vivía en un parque de atracciones abandonado con los hijos de otras personas y un chimpancé salvaje pudiera tener un lado oscuro”.

Uno de los club de fans del cantante, recoge una entrevista en el podcast del actor Marc Maron a Macalau Culkin, el intérprete de Solo en casa, que, según el documental, sustituyó en la cama de Jackson a una de las dos supuestas víctimas. Culkin siempre ha contado que durmió una decena de veces con el cantante, pero aseguró no haber sufrido abusos.

Al igual que Culkin, el actor Corey Feldman siempre defendió a Jacko, tal y como escribió ante el estreno del documental en HBO, siempre con mayúsculas, en su perfil de Twitter.

Sin embargo, en los últimos días, ha decidido cambiar de opinión y ha pasado de llamar ‘caza de brujas’ a la situación y de decir que a él no le tocó “inapropiadamente”, a asegurar en sus últimas entrevistas que ya no puede defender más al cantante.

El productor y director Judd Apatow, aprovechó la defensa del actor Corey Feldman, que convivió con Michael Jackson, en su contra, pues si Feldman dice que el cantante no debió hacerlo porque no se lo hizo a él… “es como decir que Ted Bundy no era un asesino porque lo conocí en un bar y no me mató”.

La actriz Yvette Nicole Brown, conocida por la serie de comedia Community, dejó claro en su Instagram que las acusaciones contra el cantante son falsas. “El amor sobrevive, pero estas mentiras no lo harán”. Actualizó poco después, amenazando con bloquear a aquellos que no estuvieran de acuerdo con ella. Y añadió: “Dije lo que dije y no tartamudeé”. La actriz Emma Caulfield (Buffy, cazavampiros) comentó en su muro: “La inspiración se teje en sus moléculas”.

La actriz Rose McGowan, que acusó a Harvey Weinsten de violación, cree que todos los que han hecho el documental son valientes. “Es difícil escuchar la verdad, pero es el dolor lo que nos hace crecer”.

La actriz de Mr. Robot, Carly Chaikin, se puso del lado de las víctimas en Twitter. “Me asombra la valentía de estos hombres y me rompe el corazón las personas que los acusan de mentir, ignorancia y vergüenza”…

… y añadió en este otro tuit: “Olvidaros de que es Michael Jackson, busca a un adulto que no sea un pedófilo que se acueste con menores en la cama”.

Joey Fatone, conocido por formar parte de NSYNC, contó en el programa The Talk que el documental le resultó duro de ver, que no sabe si es cierto lo que cuenta, pero que cuando actuaron con Michael Jackson, de la coreografía se encargaba Wade Robson, al que vio entusiasmado de trabajar con él y siempre lo alababa.

En el documental, se cuenta cómo Wade Robson conoció al cantante como premio por ganar un concurso. Sólo tenía cinco años, y por la edad no podría haber ni participado. Peter Andre, que estuvo en aquel certamen y que a día de hoy hace homenajes al cantante, se considera el vencedor de aquel día, y concedió una entrevista a The Sun confesando que aún hoy está devastado por no haber podido cumplir su sueño. Y es ambiguo en su respuesta: si es verdad lo que se cuenta, dice, “no podemos ignorar la voz de ninguna víctima”. Pero si es mentira, “hay que ver cómo está afectando a la familia”.

La actriz de los 80, Molly Ringwald, ahora en la serie Riverdale, dio las gracias en Twitter a las víctimas y recomendó ver el documental a los padres para que reconozcan cómo pueden ser seducidos.

También defiende a las víctimas de Jackson la cantante Sia, de forma escueta, eso sí. “Queridos Wade y James, creo en vosotros y os quiero. Seguid adelante”.

La presentadora Ellen DeGeneres comentó en Twitter la entrevista que hizo a las víctimas Oprah Winfrey en su programa: “Espero que todos la vean”.

El cantante John Legend comentó en un programa de radio que no encuentra “ninguna razón para no creerles, fue asqueroso“.

El cantante, y exestrella infantil, Aaron Carter compartió una lista de inconsistencias en las acusaciones de Robson. Recordemos que su hermano, Nick Carter, fue acusado de violación. En Instagram subió un vídeo en el que amenazaba con dar un puñetazo a Robson.

La reacción más esperada, la de su hija, Paris. En su perfil de Twitter dijo sentirse tranquila porque nada podrá echar por tierra el legado de su padre. Paris asegura que la prensa miente, que no entiende cómo le pueden hacer eso a una persona de buen corazón y que intenta marcar la diferencia. Ante la rabia, aconseja “fumar marihuana”.

Y no podemos dejar de mencionar una serie tan popular como Los Simpson, cuyos creadores, a raíz de Leaving Neverland, han decidido quitar de la circulación el episodio en el que Michael Jackson ponía voz a un personaje.

