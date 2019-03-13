La reacción de los famosos ante el polémico documental de Michael Jackson

El rapero T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.) compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una entrevista de 1999 a Michael Jackson realizada por el periodista y presentador televisivo Piers Morgan –siempre polémico por sus declaraciones misóginas y clasistas–, con la intención de defender su legado y argumentando que el documental de HBO es un ataque contra la cultura negra. T.I. se pregunta si no habría que empezar a sacar a la luz otros supuestos casos de pedofilia, como los que implicarían al cantante Elvis Presley o el creador del imperio Playboy, Hugh Hefner.

El propio Piers Morgan, acorde a su repetido historial de no creer a las víctimas de abusos, se preguntó en Twitter por qué la mayoría de los periodistas aceptaban como cierto lo que cuenta el documental, sin cuestionarlo siquiera, y que las víctimas habían cambiado su historia varias veces y pidiendo millones de dólares.

Interesting to see so many journalists on here accept everything in #LeavingNeverland is true, without applying any questioning eye.

The 2 accusers have changed their story multiple times & are suing Jackson’s estate for 100s of millions. At least be challenging, surely? pic.twitter.com/vsNVWDBbba — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2019

Dan Reed, el director del documental quiso defenderse de las acusaciones subiendo una foto del periodista con los hermanos de Michael Jackson, lo que los haters del documental y defensores del cantante aprovecharon sin compasión.

El coreógrafo Darrin D. Henson asegura en su Instagram que Wade Robson, uno de los hombres que acusan al cantante en el documental, miente, que le conoce porque le consiguió trabajo en una gira y en un vídeo con Britney Spears. Dijo, aludiendo a una lectura moralista que nada tiene que ver con el hecho de haber sido una presunta víctima de abusos en la infancia, que Wade fabricaba drogas, que le vio besando a su propia hermana y que suele apuñalar por la espalda a los grandes. “Sabía que este tipo no tenía moral”.

El humorista Dana Gould fue demoledor en Twitter: “Es difícil creer que un esqueleto que brilla en la oscuridad y que vestía como Napoleón y vivía en un parque de atracciones abandonado con los hijos de otras personas y un chimpancé salvaje pudiera tener un lado oscuro”.

Leaving Neverland. Hard to believe that a glow-in-the-dark skeleton who dressed like Napoleon and lived in an abandoned amusement park with other people’s children and a feral chimp could have such a dark side. — Dana Gould (@danagould) March 9, 2019

Uno de los club de fans del cantante, recoge una entrevista en el podcast del actor Marc Maron a Macalau Culkin, el intérprete de Solo en casa, que, según el documental, sustituyó en la cama de Jackson a una de las dos supuestas víctimas. Culkin siempre ha contado que durmió una decena de veces con el cantante, pero aseguró no haber sufrido abusos.

Here @IncredibleCulk discusses with @marcmaron and @WTFpod his self-described best friend growing up, Michael Jackson. "It was a legitimate friendship." Bursts the bubble of the "grooming" "replacement" smear of #LeavingNeverland pic.twitter.com/sFcwvLX1UO — Leaving Neverland Facts (@NeverlandFacts) March 11, 2019

Al igual que Culkin, el actor Corey Feldman siempre defendió a Jacko, tal y como escribió ante el estreno del documental en HBO, siempre con mayúsculas, en su perfil de Twitter.

#Neverland OK I WATCHED IT ALL I KNOW IS WHAT I EXPERIENCED, & YES EVERY EXPERIENCE WAS THE SAME….RIGHT UP 2 THE SEX PART! THAT IS WHERE IT BECOMES LALA LAND, INSTEAD OF NEVERLAND 4 ME. WE NEVER SPOKE ABOUT SEX OTHER THAN A FEW WARNINGS ABOUT HOW SEX WAS SCARY, & DANGEROUS. MJ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 4, 2019

Sin embargo, en los últimos días, ha decidido cambiar de opinión y ha pasado de llamar ‘caza de brujas’ a la situación y de decir que a él no le tocó “inapropiadamente”, a asegurar en sus últimas entrevistas que ya no puede defender más al cantante.

THANK U 2 ⁦@EW⁩ 4 GETTING THIS RIGHT! ITS A HORRIBLE POSITION 2 B IN, BUT NOTHING IS WORSE THAN BEING A VICTIM W/O A VOICE! THANK U 2 ALL OF U WHO CONTINUE 2 SUPPORT MY MISSION! THE #TRUTH MUST B TOLD AT ALL COSTS! IF U R W ME PLEASE USE #Kids2 https://t.co/gZg8DJCX6j — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 8, 2019

El productor y director Judd Apatow, aprovechó la defensa del actor Corey Feldman, que convivió con Michael Jackson, en su contra, pues si Feldman dice que el cantante no debió hacerlo porque no se lo hizo a él… “es como decir que Ted Bundy no era un asesino porque lo conocí en un bar y no me mató”.

The Corey Feldman defense that MJ must not have done it because he didn’t do it to me doesn’t quite work. That’s like saying Ted Bundy wasn’t a murderer because I met him at a bar and he didn’t murder me. https://t.co/S2L2waCAIL — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 5, 2019

La actriz Yvette Nicole Brown, conocida por la serie de comedia Community, dejó claro en su Instagram que las acusaciones contra el cantante son falsas. “El amor sobrevive, pero estas mentiras no lo harán”. Actualizó poco después, amenazando con bloquear a aquellos que no estuvieran de acuerdo con ella. Y añadió: “Dije lo que dije y no tartamudeé”. La actriz Emma Caulfield (Buffy, cazavampiros) comentó en su muro: “La inspiración se teje en sus moléculas”.

La actriz Rose McGowan, que acusó a Harvey Weinsten de violación, cree que todos los que han hecho el documental son valientes. “Es difícil escuchar la verdad, pero es el dolor lo que nos hace crecer”.

The survivors are brave. .@Oprah is brave. The documentarians are brave. This is what brave is folks, standing against the grain, going against the norm, rocking the boat because sometimes it needs to be rocked. It is hard to hear truth, but that’s what growing pains are. #Brave https://t.co/luV8wiImAp — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 3, 2019

La actriz de Mr. Robot, Carly Chaikin, se puso del lado de las víctimas en Twitter. “Me asombra la valentía de estos hombres y me rompe el corazón las personas que los acusan de mentir, ignorancia y vergüenza”…

I'm in awe of the bravery it took for these two men to come forward and speak their truth in #LeavingNeverland. Breaks my heart that people are accusing them of lying – so ignorant & shameful. & unless you've watched the entire documentary – you are in no place to comment on it. — Carly Chaikin (@carlychaikin) March 6, 2019

… y añadió en este otro tuit: “Olvidaros de que es Michael Jackson, busca a un adulto que no sea un pedófilo que se acueste con menores en la cama”.

Zero desire to get into a twitter feud with anyone.. just want to say, put the fact that it’s MJ aside… Please find a grown man who’s not a pedophile that sleeps in beds with little boys 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Carly Chaikin (@carlychaikin) March 8, 2019

Joey Fatone, conocido por formar parte de NSYNC, contó en el programa The Talk que el documental le resultó duro de ver, que no sabe si es cierto lo que cuenta, pero que cuando actuaron con Michael Jackson, de la coreografía se encargaba Wade Robson, al que vio entusiasmado de trabajar con él y siempre lo alababa.

.@realjoeyfatone shares insight on former 'NSYNC choreographer Wade Robson after watching his #LeavingNeverland" documentary, where he claims Michael Jackson molested him as a young boy. WATCH➡️: https://t.co/RHOHTN7MKi pic.twitter.com/3ldcqFcpVK — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) March 8, 2019

En el documental, se cuenta cómo Wade Robson conoció al cantante como premio por ganar un concurso. Sólo tenía cinco años, y por la edad no podría haber ni participado. Peter Andre, que estuvo en aquel certamen y que a día de hoy hace homenajes al cantante, se considera el vencedor de aquel día, y concedió una entrevista a The Sun confesando que aún hoy está devastado por no haber podido cumplir su sueño. Y es ambiguo en su respuesta: si es verdad lo que se cuenta, dice, “no podemos ignorar la voz de ninguna víctima”. Pero si es mentira, “hay que ver cómo está afectando a la familia”.

Plse read whole thing( to the end) and tell me your thoughts. https://t.co/2i2MtKxqIu — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) March 8, 2019

La actriz de los 80, Molly Ringwald, ahora en la serie Riverdale, dio las gracias en Twitter a las víctimas y recomendó ver el documental a los padres para que reconozcan cómo pueden ser seducidos.

#LeavingNeverland should be required watching for parents to recognize seduction and grooming.@danreed1000 Thank you Wade Robson and James Safechuck for your bravery and dignity. @Oprah interview👏🏼 — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 5, 2019

También defiende a las víctimas de Jackson la cantante Sia, de forma escueta, eso sí. “Queridos Wade y James, creo en vosotros y os quiero. Seguid adelante”.

Dear Wade and James, I believe you and I love you. Keep going #AfterNeverland @StinsonHunter #leavingneverland — sia (@Sia) March 6, 2019

La presentadora Ellen DeGeneres comentó en Twitter la entrevista que hizo a las víctimas Oprah Winfrey en su programa: “Espero que todos la vean”.

I’m watching @Oprah interview James Safechuck and Wade Robson from #LeavingNeverland on @OWNTV. I hope everyone watches this. #AfterNeverland — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 5, 2019

El cantante John Legend comentó en un programa de radio que no encuentra “ninguna razón para no creerles, fue asqueroso“.

El cantante, y exestrella infantil, Aaron Carter compartió una lista de inconsistencias en las acusaciones de Robson. Recordemos que su hermano, Nick Carter, fue acusado de violación. En Instagram subió un vídeo en el que amenazaba con dar un puñetazo a Robson.

La reacción más esperada, la de su hija, Paris. En su perfil de Twitter dijo sentirse tranquila porque nada podrá echar por tierra el legado de su padre. Paris asegura que la prensa miente, que no entiende cómo le pueden hacer eso a una persona de buen corazón y que intenta marcar la diferencia. Ante la rabia, aconseja “fumar marihuana”.

yeah they do that to everyone with a good heart and tries to make a dfference but do you really think that it’s possible to tear his name down ? like do you truly believe they stand a chance ? relax and have peace. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

Y no podemos dejar de mencionar una serie tan popular como Los Simpson, cuyos creadores, a raíz de Leaving Neverland, han decidido quitar de la circulación el episodio en el que Michael Jackson ponía voz a un personaje.