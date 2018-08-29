Quién es Rain Dove, la pareja de Rose McGowan que filtró los mensajes de Asia Argento

El cada vez más enrevesado caso en torno a Asia Argento ha puesto en primera línea de la actualidad un nombre conocido hasta ahora solo en ciertos rincones de la moda y del activismo de género, el de Rain Dove, la pareja de Rose McGowan que, según ésta, habría filtrado a la policía los mensajes de Argento en los que ella reconocía que había mantenido relaciones sexuales con Jimmy Bennett en 2013, cuando éste era menor de edad. Según McGowan, cuando Dove supo de esta información, así como del hecho de que Argento recibía fotos de Bennett desnudo desde que él tenía 12 años, decidió ponerla inmediatamente en manos de las autoridades a pesar de la amistad que mantiene la pareja con la actriz italiana.
La relación de Dove y Argento, al parecer, se estrechó durante un viaje a Berlín este verano. La italiana estaba tratando de reponerse del suicidio de su novio, el carismático chef y divulgador Anthony Bourdain, y de las acusaciones que le llovían en las redes de ser responsable indirecta de esa muerte y de dejarse ver con otros hombres a los pocos días del suceso. Por entonces, McGowan publicó una carta de apoyo a la italiana. Ahora esa relación entre esas dos cabezas visibles del movimiento #MeToo estaría rota. “Es triste perder una amistad, pero aun más triste es lo que le ocurrió a Jimmy Bennett”, escribe McGowan en su comunicado. “Sea o no sea cierta la extorsión, no es justo y no es correcto. No debe haber tolerancia para el abuso sexual. NINGUNA”.
Ahí McGowan también habla del “ser” (“being” en inglés) que es su pareja desde hace unos meses, explicando por qué Argento le habría confiado esta información tan sensible. “Rain es una persona con la que entidades muy elevadas consultan cuando experimentan presiones sociales, porque se le da bien guiarles por el proceso de confrontación, rehabilitación y solución (…) Aunque sea una persona buena manteniendo secretos de la gente que hace las cosas bien, también es alguien a quien le guía la justicia”.
29 jobs I’ve lost to armpit hair for “women’s modeling” (that I’ve logged down). In the beginning of my career a designer asked me to be in their runway show. To OPEN! How exciting! And they seemed like a pretty big deal designer at the time. But when I showed up and tried on the dresses they gasped and gagged and made a horrible retching noise. “Darling I can’t- those monsters under your armpits. So gross! How dare you show up to MY show like that? Are you stupid? Go take care of yourself right now!” And they handed me a razor to go shave. Loudly might I add. “Someone get this person a razor NOW we need to fix this! NOWWW!” Everyone stared at me. I could feel the red hot burning of my cheeks. I walked to the bathroom and started running the water. I stared in the mirror and suddenly became angry with myself. WHY AM I EMBARRASSED? It’s not my fault this shit just grows naturally on my body. I mean why am I cutting it off? It seems determined to stay. It seems like it has a purpose. Why was I being told that a natural element of my body was a “monster?” I stormed out of the bathroom and handed back the razor “I cant do it.” To my surprise anther person @laura_albert grabbed the razor and said to Tuan “They WONT do it. How dare you? F—- you!” A few models stamped on the razor breaking it. In that moment, despite the support I wondered if I had just ended my career. But it turned out- it was just the beginning. ————————————————— Celebrating self honesty w/ this photo for @byluisvenegas #candytransversal shot by @colesprouse . DESIGNERS you are allowed to want what you want in your shows- armpit hair or not. But if you see something that doesn’t work for your vision… learn to have some respect and class when it comes to turning away options. A simple “Thanks for coming- next please!” Would suffice. You could be the root of eating disorders, addictions and suffering. You have a responsibility as power wielders to be better. #MyLeftPitIsNamedSpike #naturalhair #lovewins #genderfluid #genderisthematrix #lgbtq #frolic #fashion #nono #ladylike #WhenImAMaleModelPeopleLoveMyPitHair #doublestandard #TheBreezeFeelsSoRight #YOUHAVEPHOTOSHOPIFYOUREALLYNEEDIT
En su comunicado, Gowan utiliza el pronombre plural “they” (“ellos”) para referirse a Rain Dove, como prefieren muchas personas no binarias que no se identifican con uno u otro género. Dove en concreto se define como “capitalista del género”, es decir, alguien que reconoce las ventajas y desventajas sociales de declararse mujer u hombre en según qué circunstancia y rentabiliza (capitaliza) esa diferencia. Lo resumió con un ejemplo bastante aclaratorio cuando visitó el plató del programa británico Loose Women. “Si hubiera viajado en el Titanic como hombre, me habrían dado trabajo tres veces mejor pagado que la mujer que más cobraba en ese barco. Pero en el momento en que el barco se chocó con el iceberg y gritaron ‘mujeres y niños antes’, habría sido la primera en saltar a esa lancha. Si fuera un tío, tendría que quedarme y morir”. Y lo explica más detalladamente en su charla TED, titulada así, Capitalismo de género, que ya suma más de 170.000 visualizaciones. Allí cuenta como pasó de ser una “niña fea” a ser confundida con un hombre en su pubertad. De adolescente, hizo voluntariado en un parque de bomberos y durante once meses aprovechó que sus compañeros creían que se trataba de un hombre para hacerse pasar por uno. Así descubrió en carne propia que ir por el mundo con género masculino tiene beneficios, los que todos conocemos, pero también algunos problemas. “Si tenía un conflicto con una mujer bombera, yo no podía defenderme. Ella podría incluso abofetearme y se le aplaudiría por ser tan firme frente a un tío alto y blanco”, dice como ejemplo. “Sin embargo, si yo la abofeteara siendo percibido como hombre, iría a la cárcel”. También menciona que como hombre no le daban nada y se esperaba de él que tuviese dinero extra para pagar por otros.
When walking home in a dress at night, I leave my headphones around my neck so that I can be aware of all the things around me because I often will experience catcalling, physically violent transphobic attacks or appear more vulnerable for predators. I wait until the train/bus to sit back to my favorite tunes. But when walking in (as labeled) "men's" shorts and a collared shirt I can put on my headphones/Rozebuds and listen to music every step of the way because I feel safe and confident. Same person. Same color scheme of clothing. Same night. Different treatment. It's not right. I'm not a victim by any means- but I am a bit miffed at this inequality. ————————————— (This insight and post was sponsored by Rozebuds- a budding company that created these cool wireless headphones that also turn into a necklace. This IS a paid post and 60% of the $ will be going to the metropolitan LGBTQ+ youth homeless shelter in honor of Pride Month. If you want to learn more about their creative product then check my IG stories this week or click the link in bio. If you DO decide "Hey these are cool I want to buy some" then use the link in the bio and I will donate $9 for every pair directly to homeless youth. Thanks @hellorozebuds !) #EducateDontHate #SleepWalker #WhenThingsGoBumpInTheNightAndYouDontWantThemTo #lgbt #qpiadkh #genderfluid #gendercapitalism #tookthemidnighttraingoinganywhere #rozebuds #BreezingBetweenMyLegsInADress photo @thejoecardamone style @kirkir_demmy
En ese momento, explica, decidió ser ambas cosas. “Y ahora cuando trabajo como modelo e intérprete, puedo ganar el doble de dinero de lo que lo haría como chica fea o como hombre moderadamente atractivo”. En efecto, Dove ha desfilado y posado para campañas tanto masculinas como femeninas y a veces, como en esta de Kenneth Cole, explotando su aspecto andrógino. Anticipándose a las posibles críticas, en la charla Dove también asegura que ser capitalista del género no es egoísta sino lo contrario, porque “lucho contra los estereotipos cada día simplemente al vivir sin pedir disculpas”. Aplica la misma lógica capitalista a la industria de la moda: “Aunque el sector es conocido por ser heteronormativo, las agencias de publicidad no son unos illuminati malvados que intentan engañar a la gente para que viva una vida blanca y heteronormativa. Simplemente intentan ganar dinero de la manera más segura. Estas agencias acabarán queriendo capitalizar en la tendencia andrógina en cuando se produzcan movimientos culturales y políticos”.
Dove, que estudió asignaturas de Ingeniería Genética y de Derecho en Berkeley, suele contar que empezó su carrera de modelo debido a una broma. Un amigo le retó a presentarse a un casting de Calvin Klein como hombre y lo pasó. A partir de ahí, siguió trabajando en el sector tirando de contactos y de sus dotes para desenvolverse en los medios.
Same person but when I am perceived as "male" and am purchasing "skin care" products often I get an odd look, asked if the product is for my GF, or at times in the past I even get laughed at by interested dating prospects. However if I am perceived as "female" salespeople literally will try to shove these products into my hands. Insisting that as a "woman" I need to prevent against the signs of aging. In the fashion world especially I am constantly told to maintain a skin routine because aging = career death. (To be fair I don't use skin care products- and often AM purchasing them for someone else haha) ————————————- I am so torn on this one as a "Gender Capitalist". It seems either way I'm perceived I lose. On one hand "Women" are told that the natural process of their body changing is ugly and bad. They are charged a ton of money to fight against this via beauty creams and cosmetics. It's very expensive to be a "female". But yet as a "man"- while I'm told that aging is sexy and I get to have the self confidence- I am ridiculed for nurturing myself. I let my body degrade, skin tear and sag, literally because I am told that to take care of it is for sissies. One sex perception leads to ability to self nurture through diet/routine/intake which can allow for potential better longevity and vitality (cosmetics and creams aside ahem). The other leads to confidence and thousands of dollars in savings. What do you think? #purpletale #5StepsFacial #FACEthetruth #lovetheskinyourein #CaughtInTheMiddle #gendercapitalism #genderfluid #genderdoesntrulyexist #lgbt #qpiadkh #facialwithpurpletale (this shoot was funded by @hellopurpletale. $ is donated to LGBTQ Metropolitan Youth Shelter. Because that's how we do it!) shot by AJ Mattioli from @wordsthefilm
Su relación con Rose McGowan, que quedó confirmada en el comunicado, se rumoreaba desde hace unos meses y en julio la pareja fue fotografiada besándose en Nueva York. A principios de agosto, Dove escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: “estoy saliendo con un humano y la gente lo odia. Pero esa gente nunca lo ha conocido. No saben el activismo que hay detrás, el trabajo duro que desarrolla este ser. Solo se creen lo que leen en los tabloides y es triste. Ojalá pensaran por sí mismos”.
Antes de salir con McGowan, Dove mantuvo una relación con la periodista Sierra Jiminez, después de que ésta escribiera un reportaje sobre su trabajo como modelo. La pareja llegó a protagonizar la portada de la revista para lesbianas Go!. En el portal Elite Daily dieron una entrevista conjunta explicando cómo habían dejado atrás relaciones poliamorosas para centrarse en esa convivencia.
My new @KennethCole #MyStepsWill campaign image! Same clothes. Same place. Same person. But simply wearing different shoes can change how people treat me throughout the day. No matter what they think don't ever stop saying to yourself " #MyStepsWill make an impact." Excited to be a part of the new Kenneth Cole campaign featuring the hashtag #mystepswill as a call to action for a more conscientious future. If only more brands campaigned like this! #lovewins #wearesomethingbigger #bigfeetmeanbigsocks #wearemovingup #queer #genderfluid #genderreveal #lgbt #qpiah #twinkletoes 📸@nomifoto 🎩@_spanishfly