Quién es Rain Dove, la pareja de Rose McGowan que filtró los mensajes de Asia Argento

29 jobs I’ve lost to armpit hair for “women’s modeling” (that I’ve logged down). In the beginning of my career a designer asked me to be in their runway show. To OPEN! How exciting! And they seemed like a pretty big deal designer at the time. But when I showed up and tried on the dresses they gasped and gagged and made a horrible retching noise. “Darling I can’t- those monsters under your armpits. So gross! How dare you show up to MY show like that? Are you stupid? Go take care of yourself right now!” And they handed me a razor to go shave. Loudly might I add. “Someone get this person a razor NOW we need to fix this! NOWWW!” Everyone stared at me. I could feel the red hot burning of my cheeks. I walked to the bathroom and started running the water. I stared in the mirror and suddenly became angry with myself. WHY AM I EMBARRASSED? It’s not my fault this shit just grows naturally on my body. I mean why am I cutting it off? It seems determined to stay. It seems like it has a purpose. Why was I being told that a natural element of my body was a “monster?” I stormed out of the bathroom and handed back the razor “I cant do it.” To my surprise anther person @laura_albert grabbed the razor and said to Tuan “They WONT do it. How dare you? F—- you!” A few models stamped on the razor breaking it. In that moment, despite the support I wondered if I had just ended my career. But it turned out- it was just the beginning. ————————————————— Celebrating self honesty w/ this photo for @byluisvenegas #candytransversal shot by @colesprouse . DESIGNERS you are allowed to want what you want in your shows- armpit hair or not. But if you see something that doesn’t work for your vision… learn to have some respect and class when it comes to turning away options. A simple “Thanks for coming- next please!” Would suffice. You could be the root of eating disorders, addictions and suffering. You have a responsibility as power wielders to be better. #MyLeftPitIsNamedSpike #naturalhair #lovewins #genderfluid #genderisthematrix #lgbtq #frolic #fashion #nono #ladylike #WhenImAMaleModelPeopleLoveMyPitHair #doublestandard #TheBreezeFeelsSoRight #YOUHAVEPHOTOSHOPIFYOUREALLYNEEDIT

