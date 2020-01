El ‘botón del pánico’ para usar en plena cita y otras mejoras para un Tinder más seguro

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes it can be hard to press down on the SafeTrek button for a long time or maybe you just don't want to. We totally get it and we still want you to have the magic of SafeTrek ✨💙! So, did you know that you don't have to hold down the whole time? You can just tap it if you ever need help. It's simple, easy, and exactly what you want when you need help.