El caso de las marcas creadas por ‘influencers’ que copian a las grandes firmas

View this post on Instagram

This story is getting OLD. Seems like @oliviapalermo was such a big fan of the ‘Honeytrap’ sunglasses that @forartssake gifted her in 2017 that she decided to include them in her new collaboration with other eyewear brand @westwardleaning. A disappointing move to knock off an indie business that also donates optical glasses to those in need through @restoringvision AND works with @treesforthefuture to offset carbon emissions. How you gonna top that, Olivia? Her version also comes with a higher price tag ($285 vs. $210)…gotta justify the minimal design effort of adding an outdated and downmarket hammered rose gold finish I guess lol. • #forartssake #xiwenzhang #sunglasses #optical #glasses #restoringvision #treesforthefuture #charity #carbonoffset #fashion #accessories #shades #sunnies #oliviapalermo #westwardleaning #wlxop #entrepreneur #influencer #businesswoman #glassesoftheday #ootd #wiwt #dietprada