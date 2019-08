Ser mujer y dejarse bigote: el tabú que el feminismo aún no ha conseguido derribar

View this post on Instagram

Bulawe Tujhe yaar aj meri galliyan, Basau tere sang main alag duniya ! Na aaye kabhi dono mein Zara bhi faasle, Bas ek tu ho ek mein ho hor koi na. Hai mera sabh kuch tera tu samajh le, tu chahe meri hak ki zameen rakh le! Tu saanso pe bhi naam tera likh de, mein jiyun jab jab Tera dil dadke! Today the streets to my house are calling for you ! I’d build a whole new world with you! May there never be the slightest of distance between us. It’s just you and I and nobody else! Believe that whatever I have is all yours, if you wish you can even take my Property. You can inscribe your name on my breath, I only live as your heart beats! * This whole song is so beautifully deep, the English translation doesn’t do it justice *