Billie Eilish estalla contra Nylon por sacarla calva, desnuda y sin su consentimiento en portada

La revista Nylon Alemania le dedica su último número a los prodigios digitales, como ellos mismos bautizan: “Las sobrenaturales y robóticas caras femeninas del futuro: no podemos seguir guardándolo y estamos excitadísimos por revelar la preview digital de una de nuestras portadas: Billie Eilish, diseñada por Erased Memories”, publicitaba la revista a través de su cuenta de Instagram. El número estará dedicado a superestrellas adolescentes que están redefiniendo el futuro y Eilish es una de las protagonistas.
La portada muestra una versión robótica de la cantante, creada digitalmente, donde Eilish mira directamente a cámara. Eilish aparece sin ningún tipo de vello corporal y, aunque solo se advierte hasta sus hombros, presumiblemente desnuda. Pero la imagen no ha gustado demasiado a la artista, que no ha dudado en responder a la publicación a través de Instagram, alegando que la portada se ha realizado sin su consentimiento:”Qué c*** es esta m*****”, escribía Eilish, “Primero, nadie de Nylon ha contactado conmigo sobre esta pieza, nadie de mi equipo ni yo teníamos conocimiento sobre ello. Segundo, esto ni siquiera es una foto real mía, no he tenido ninguna participación creativa. Tercero, ¿vais a sacar una foto mía sin camiseta? ¿Que ni siquiera es real? ¿Y HACERLA PORTADA? Aunque la imagen pretenda ser una especie de versión robótica de mí… no lo consiento de ninguna manera. Y cuarto, ¿TAMBIÉN ME QUITÁIS TODO EL PELO? Fueraaaaaaa”.
La publicación de Nylon Alemania se ha llenado de comentarios a favor de Billie Eilish, exigiéndole que retiren la fotografía y la portada.
Además de todos los éxitos que sigue cosechando en la industria musical, Eilish ha conseguido abrirse un hueco en el mundo de la moda por su particular estilo, tan alejado del que estamos acostumbrados a ver en el mundo del pop: Eilish utiliza un vestuario donde predomina la ropa deportiva de colores chillones entremezclados con negros y siempre utiliza ropa ancha y oversize. En un anuncio para Calvin Klein, explicó que prefería vestir así para que la prensa y los fans no tuvieran tanta información sobre ella: “No quiero que todo el mundo sepa todo sobre mí, por eso llevo prendas holgadas. Nadie puede opinar porque no han visto qué hay debajo, ¿sabes? Nadie puede decir ‘está muy delgada’, ‘no lo está’, ‘tiene el culo plano’ o ‘lo tiene gordo’. Nadie puede decir nada porque no lo saben”. De modo que mostrarla desnuda, aunque sea en una versión robótica, no ha sentado demasiado bien a la artista.
La revista ha respondido a Eilish en un comunicado a través de Instagram: “Para ti y para tus fans: No teníamos intención de crear un look que insultase de ninguna manera a Billie Eilish para esta portada. Nuestra única intención era honrar el impacto de Billie y su trabajo creando un avatar que forma parte de una serie de portadas donde se resalta el poder de los prodigios digitales. El avatar es un trabajo artístico en 3D creado en homenaje a sus logros y el efecto positivo que Eilish ha tenido en millones de personas –incluidos nosotros”.
La cantante ha aparecido recientemente en las portadas de W Magazine o de Rolling Stone con unas fotografías radicalmente distintas a la que propone Nylon.
